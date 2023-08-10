Thieves are stealing U-Haul trucks to then swipe dirt bikes and other small vehicles, police say

Police in Carver, Massachusetts, are on the hunt for two thieves after officers recovered a stolen U-Haul truck with a stolen dirt bike inside, and a stolen ATV nearby.

The investigation started in the early morning hours Thursday when police received a report of suspicious men on Wenham Shores Drive. The caller told police that two men were loading a U-Haul with an ATV. The caller saw a pair of bolt cutters on the seat of the ATV, and thought the situation seemed suspicious.

Officers responded and spotted the U-Haul truck driving toward Main Street. Police followed as the vehicle turned into Carver Public Library parking lot on Meadowbrook Way, next to the police department.

Police say that's when two men in the truck ran off into the woods nearby. Officers tried to search for the suspects, with help from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit and members of the Plympton Police Department, but they could not find them.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators found a dirt bike inside the truck and an ATV in the middle of Wenham Shore Drive, apparently abandoned by the thieves.

The U-Haul had been stolen from Taunton. Investigators believe the suspects are part of a group that is known to steal moving trucks then use them to steal dirt bikes, ATVs and other items. There have been multiple cases throughout the region in recent months, police said.

A full description of the suspects wasn't available, but investigators think one of them was wearing a white sweatshirt.

Residents are reminded to lock up dirt bikes and ATVs, or keep them stored indoors if possible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Carver Police Department at 508-866-2000.