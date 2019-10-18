Thought You Knew Our Team? Here’s a Ton of Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

How well do you know your co-workers? Here at NBC10 Boston and necn, we've been getting to know ours a lot better thanks to reporter/anchor Susan Tran.

This month, she's been asking our coworkers to tell her three things she doesn't know about them and sharing the results with #3ThingsIDidntKnow. They're fascinating!

We have a former "The Price Is Right" contestant as well as someone who tried out for "American Idol." One of our anchors once held an NCAA record. There are plenty of unusual pets: a duck, a rescued crow and a ram one of us got for her 8th birthday!

Read carefully and you can see where U.S. tennis star Andy Roddick got in on the fun, too.

She’s at the helm of @TelemundoNI but #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @DamaBonilla: she was born & raised on a farm in #PuertoRico (she’s done all of the farm chores), she has 30 aunts & uncle plus 60+ 1st cousins, and when she retires she plans on becoming a Christian missionary. pic.twitter.com/m4e5LmkgCF — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 6, 2019

Production specialist @robvan78 is always happy to help. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he went to 3 different colleges finally settling at @CurryEdu, his 5th grade teacher was on @Jeopardy, and he & his dad went to #SBXXXVIII w/o tix but finally bought tix day of to watch #Pats win. pic.twitter.com/M6kabmZsas — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 6, 2019

.@keithbarbaria is in charge of all of the stations’ technology. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s an amateur magician 🎩, spent decades in community musical theatre (performing and directing), and he’s a natural birth instructor with his wife (they’ve helped 300+ couples). pic.twitter.com/FQ07jE0Oyw — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 5, 2019

Meteorologist @CecyTelemundo is the friendliest & kindest person in the newsroom. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s a grandmother, in #ElSalvador she walked 3 miles round trip to school, and she helped start Fundacion Ritmo Guanaco a non-profit for special needs children in #ElSalvador. pic.twitter.com/vWo1Yon2cH — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 5, 2019

Photographer @SBM_Steve is up for any challenge to tell a cool story. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he played rugby in college, he’s 3 peaks away from hiking every 4,000 footer in #NH, and he has family ties to Puritan spiritual leader Anne Hutchinson. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/tjcxgJTlOL — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 4, 2019

.@RA_Poulton is in charge of all #NBC10Boston #NECN #TelemundoBoston branding. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was born in #England, he’s blind in his right eye, and once while at a #NYC hotel had drinks with @aliciakeys. (Bonus: he has a massive sneaker collection.) pic.twitter.com/bGROd0b5Lo — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 4, 2019

.@larrydoherty is a production specialist with a list of talents including #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s played the bagpipes with @DropkickMurphys, worked on the #BigDig as a laborer, and met his wife at @BU_Tweets then they got married at #MarshChapel with @RhettBU at the wedding. pic.twitter.com/cgwl4vkoL7 — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 3, 2019

.@jadrovet is a talented anchor on our sister station @TelemundoNI. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he fractured his hands/arms 12 times skateboarding as a kid, was a kayaker for @ComiteOlimpico, and the former communications director for #PuertoRicoStatePolice. pic.twitter.com/kPsuJmNbJq — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 2, 2019

Colleen Jakubowski is in charge of all things production at #NECN #NBC10Boston. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: her 1st international trip was #Ukraine to adopt her son, she played softball & basketball @neumancollege, and after an 8/10 mile vertical climb in #NC her now-husband proposed. pic.twitter.com/wXcHXzUaGe — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 27, 2019

Consumer report @BetsyBadell has helped so many people on our sister station @TelemundoNI. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she spent years dancing ballet, was the weather girl for her middle school newscasts, and for years @RealOsmelSousa tried to recruit her to be in beauty pageants. pic.twitter.com/DiF7WjlbqJ — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 26, 2019

Producer @MimiSegelNECN has a finger on pulse of region. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s seen a game at every @MLB park, her dad met Nelson Mandela after his release from prison, & in ‘68 her mom took her to #DNC events in #Chicago where Dick Van Dyke patted her head & said, “Hi cute.” pic.twitter.com/g4rOMpoy0F — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 22, 2019

You can always see producer @CourtMarie211’s hard work on TV. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she once tried to sell her baby sister at a yard sale, she was picked to ask a question on the @jerryspringer show, and the entire @worcestershark team showed up at one of her house parties. pic.twitter.com/l4wMG1UtgE — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 22, 2019

#NECN EP @brandonrstokes injects creativity into our shows but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s a licensed private pilot, can recite every joke in 1st 8 seasons of @TwoAndAHalfMen, and had a military parade plus fireworks in #Paris for his 25th birthday (it coincides with #BastilleDay!). pic.twitter.com/9Yet5OUY0p — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 21, 2019

.@MikeRNBCBoston is always on top of breaking news. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was pulled over for speeding in #Bosnia (paid a fine on the spot), was elected class officer at @Penn with the slogan “I like Mike,” and after college answered phones at @InsideEdition. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/OrIZVwJKUs — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 20, 2019

Our nightside executive producer @mayoungerTV is a passionate newsroom leader. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she started as a sports anchor/producer, is a big @WWE fan who’s interviewed @JohnCena (whom she ❤️s), and in high school she was voted #BestLaugh. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/tKgaTqunVr — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 19, 2019

.@AlisonNBCBoston is our amazing political reporter. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she used to dress as a clown to deliver singing telegrams, once skied with @Yankees Hall of Famer @mroctober in #Aspen,

and had @nytimes columnist @gailcollins as a Professor as a grad at @nyuniversity. pic.twitter.com/KFgmvjvnK5 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 19, 2019

Production specialist Dana Bailey always has a smile in am but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was Baby Doe for 5 weeks cuz mom couldn't decide on a name, his uncle is Denzel Washington's personal wardrobe guy & in 3rd grade he was one of the 1st to be bused to desegregate #Boston schools pic.twitter.com/ycEW8XopHv — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 15, 2019

Leader of our news crew is @NateNBCOPS. He’s a talented photographer but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was once a hot air balloon chaser, was drafted by @cubs instructional league, and was a small track stockcar driver in #NH. (Bonus: his wife @Kelly_with_an_I was a @Jeopardy champ 😳.) pic.twitter.com/iGH4QX7tU2 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 14, 2019

.@JackNBCBoston is a fantastic storyteller. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: his first TV appearance was in 2nd grade on ABC’s #Home when he was an appendectomy patient, he collects early 1900s postcards of places he’s lived, and he wanted to be a paleontologist 🦖 as a kid. pic.twitter.com/9heKdMNk44 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 14, 2019

Photographer @SeanColahan is well-travelled in life and work. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s an #EagleScout (he produced a first aid training video for his HS as his final project), he’s flown around the world, and used to work on the factory floor @RMPalmerCompany. pic.twitter.com/dsViG2Iy3Y — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 12, 2019

.@CConnNBCBoston is a dogged reporter. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she auditioned for the @PBS show #Zoom with an original monologue about the plight of @Disney princesses, she speaks fluent #Spanish thanks to her #Cuban-born mom, and she’s never watched an episode of @GameOfThrones. pic.twitter.com/4rSfndJPSN — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 12, 2019

Producer @ChloeKryszpin is full of creativity. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she went to @UofAlabama but when a massive tornado hit town she was forced to transfer to @UConn, drank champagne out of the @StanleyCup (twice), and was picked to crowd-surf on a pool float at @steveaoki concert. pic.twitter.com/M5V6qIj8MO — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 11, 2019

.@MarlenaNBC is one of our sleuthiest assignment editors. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she led the #PledgeOfAllegiance at her citizenship ceremony when she was 7, she was named after @daysofourlives Marlena Evans, and played flute in high school band that marched in a @Disney parade. pic.twitter.com/hAloiOax9u — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 11, 2019

.@TheNamesKyle is a super creative photographer. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he owns a 24 acre horse farm, fosters dogs for a rescue to get them ready for their forever homes, and once spent 9 days backpacking 100 miles of #Maine wilderness that ended with a summit at #MountKatahdin. pic.twitter.com/GGn607KlgD — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 8, 2019

.@ProducerLeo is a passionate news guy. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he has a healthy sneaker collection that includes 7 pairs of #AirJordans, he once competed in a #Brazilian #jujitsu tournament (he lost), and he was a line cook at @Outback (he can still make a mean #BloomingOnion). pic.twitter.com/Q3XHfIMkpw — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 7, 2019

Assignment editor @kf_bergeron is a passionate #Pats fan. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was a sports announcer in college, his grandfather was an #American spy in #Germany, & he’s read each #HarryPotter book at least 20x. (Bonus: his other grandpa was roomies w Jack Lemmon at #Harvard.) pic.twitter.com/IF7QTeIiY6 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 7, 2019

.@SueNBCBoston is a straight shooter & super friendly. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she was on #NRA Jr Rifle Team (and ranked in Top 100 nationally), class president of #Revere HS, and once got lost driving former #Styx frontman @tsgreatdivide to his debut solo gig (he made it, barely!). pic.twitter.com/9WqTuUIqlR — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 7, 2019

Love watching @kevinwalshtv’s casual style with all of his sports stories. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he once donated bone marrow to a 16 year old stranger, wrote 3 non-fiction books (The Marrow in Me, Follow the Dog Home & The Perfect Catch) and has been a golf caddy since he was 12. pic.twitter.com/7hwkIgYNDn — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 6, 2019

.@MPCapasso is leading the charge on #NECN. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s met 4 of 5 @backstreetboys (attn: @kevinrichardson stop by the station!), she’s a certified nursing assistant (8 family members are nurses), and she once flushed a cell phone down an automatic toilet. pic.twitter.com/6ZOy5YtufR — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 6, 2019

.@ShanNBCBoston is smart & witty. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she started as a producer & when no one gave her a shot on-air she put herself in as a reporter on Saturday nights (unbeknownst to mgt), her parents were at #Woodstock, & she won an annual #HoopRolling competition @Wellesley. pic.twitter.com/K9KDCUScHo — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 5, 2019

.@RayFuschetti is essential to our assignment desk. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he holds the #Weymouth HS shotput record, snuck into a #Harvard party to drink beer with @steveaustinBSR, and once lied about his age to work at a hot nightclub in #Boston. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/eWR1IUYOi6 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 4, 2019

.@MichaelStPeter is the captain of the ship but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he used to work as a park ranger at @AcadiaNPS, his first paid job was as a DJ at Top 40 station, and he was voted most likely to succeed in high school. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/gxzoGBWDhm — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 4, 2019

Dir @Hessman28 is busy calling shots during the news. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he makes an award-winning mango salsa, once sat next to Peyton Manning’s MIL on a flight (chatting football), & as a college intern w no transportation he walked from #Saugus to #Boston across the #Tobin. pic.twitter.com/RKpm9pTbaY — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 3, 2019

.@DUSTINnbcboston always brings creativity to his stories. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: in HS he watched #YouTube to learn Piano Man on harmonica to impress a girl, saw original cast of @HamiltonMusical from front row, and rode in a container ship for 8 days to #Iceland for a mini series. pic.twitter.com/yLkepQ4SY7 — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 3, 2019

Producer @meg__odonnell is great at her job & has the best attitude! #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she gave a college tour to @TheMAURYShow, taking after her dad who sailed around the world for work she sailed competitively in college, and she can

fillet a fish! #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/8KXbEruplK — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 2, 2019

To watch @MalNBCBoston’s reports is to feel like you’re part of a conversation. But #3ThingsIDidntKnow: his dad traveled the world as a photographer for @ABC news, he played lacrosse in college, and while working in #FL he started a free summer camp for kids (Save Our Students). pic.twitter.com/mhAU8rltPq — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 1, 2019

.@JohnNBCBoston is a calming force during the wildest news scenes. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was an altar boy, adopted his now teenage son from #Armenia, and rooted for the @Yankees as a kid just so he could argue with other neighborhood kids who were @RedSox fans. pic.twitter.com/1B9GF1JXEq — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 1, 2019

.@ProducerJuli’s part of our promos team. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she started competitive figure skating at 4 (stopped at 21 due to injury), her dad is long time political reporter @luke1825, and her 8th great-grandmother (Susannah Martin) was convicted of witchcraft & hung in Salem. pic.twitter.com/hRfqcJ2QBa — Susan Tran (@susantran) November 1, 2019

She’s as talented as she is kind but #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @AudreyNBCBoston: she was a cheerleader for the @49ers while in college, her parents named her after actress Audrey Hepburn, and at 16 she was signed to a record label (her original songs played on the radio!!). pic.twitter.com/lLnfv7prGr — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 31, 2019

He’s our web guru but #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @kleinstar: he discovered the Nike 2010 World Cup Curse (Google it), played guitar in a garage band #NoTicket that performed at art galleries in #NYC, and once had a tweet on @colbertlateshow! #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/Ek5XX0Fz2U — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 31, 2019

.@AlyshaNBCBoston has covered every high profile court case but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she rode in a presidential motorcade (#POTUS43), created a tv special in HS that ran on cable access, and her parents were prom king and queen at St. Peter’s HS in #Worcester. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/qLLQ1nChtr — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 31, 2019

Photographer Dave Jacobs is talented and kind but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: as a kid he enjoyed hunting with his dad, he’s a direct descendent of an early #MA Gov. Simon Bradstreet, and he’s current restoring his 1832 antique historic #Salem home. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/BaifqiHJFF — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 30, 2019

.@BrittFigueira often adds creative touches to her newscasts. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: her dad was @HulkHogan's bodyguard, she was booted from @nycwax when she kicked a man who scared her in the haunted house, & she once skipped school to learn all the words to #LilWayne's 'A Milli.' pic.twitter.com/9WHyTTguZv — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 30, 2019

.@RaulNBCBoston has covered a bunch of championships but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s Raul Martinez IV and his son is now the 5th, at one point he was the youngest sports director in a top 100 market, and he once traveled around the world with his best friend and their dads. pic.twitter.com/6ukdd86u88 — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 30, 2019

.@JC_NBCBoston started in TV as a meteorologist but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she danced ballet with a theater company for 20+ years, she was such a bad singer they asked her to lip sync, & she goes by JC cuz her 1st TV station already had a Jennifer (it’s @PeteNBCBoston’s wife). pic.twitter.com/hoQziid9e2 — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 29, 2019

Our assignment editor @DebbieNBCBoston works in a high stress environment but never loses her cool. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s NEVER lost a #HulaHoop contest, she speaks fluent gibberish (🤔), and in high school her grade in gym once kept her off the honor roll. #NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/k2cPYH4JNn — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 29, 2019

He heads up our web department but #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @MarcNBCBoston: he lived in Turkey for a year and wrote about Americans playing pro basketball overseas, he once partied at @MikeNapoli25’s Florida home, and his wife was the one who proposed. pic.twitter.com/Fr5ouJ0uRr — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 29, 2019

.@slombardinews is a conscientious producer who’s always ready for breaking news. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she had classes w actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas in college, she once fist bumped @jimmyfallon, and as a kid she was in the local newspaper for her #SkipIt skills. pic.twitter.com/ieCgCNXa0W — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 28, 2019

We often see @KathNBCBoston reporting from #NH or anchoring weekend mornings but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she was a cheerleader at @UConn, her mom is a 3x kidney transplant survivor, and she met her husband when she interviewed him for a fitness segment. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/0wiTTCrzYX — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 28, 2019

You don’t often see our producer @PaigElizabeth9 on TV but you watch her hardwork. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s a competitive ballroom dancer, in HS she hosted a segment “Fashion Corner w/ Paige Hornor,” and she’s a distant relative to Little Jack Hornor in the nursery rhyme. pic.twitter.com/MHkQIxT5pQ — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 28, 2019

.@NECNPETE is our thoughtful & thorough 7a producer. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he times an hour show down to the millisecond but never wears a watch, he’s watched #EmpireStrikesBack at least 400x (a conservative estimate), and before tv he spent 20+ years as a radio anchor/reporter. pic.twitter.com/rfWCMTf2wK — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 27, 2019

.@philnbcboston was especially kind to me when I was a new reporter in #Boston but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s gone to 67 @springsteen shows, he has tattoos covering most of his right shoulder & arm, and during his college years he was a bouncer at clubs in #Boston & #Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/z6wKc13WQV — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 27, 2019

Director @MattyP763 is cool under pressure. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he plays piano and sings at church on Sundays, he went to the same college where his parents met @WestfieldState, and he once officiated his friends’ wedding. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/O5DwE8UDOh — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 26, 2019

We’d be lost w/o managing editor @andrewjsugg. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: his mom was deputy mayor of their town outside #Buffalo #NY, in high school he played Capt. Von Trapp in the #SoundOfMusic, and he’s been to all 50 states. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/73Y9rcz0Hs — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 25, 2019

.@KarenNBCBoston is a hard-hitting investigative reporter but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she won the bathing suit competition in the Miss @LifeAtPurdue pageant, started out as a #Top40 radio disc jockey, & #Eagles @JoeWalsh once invited her on stage at a concert (she politely declined). pic.twitter.com/pGbM2n92oj — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 25, 2019

Um ........ no — andyroddick (@andyroddick) October 25, 2019

Meteorologist @ChrisGNBCBoston often reports from the best (or worst) places. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: his 5th great-grandfather was a Lt Colonel of the Revolutionary War and friends with George Washington, he had a pet duck that was orphaned, and he was a volunteer firefighter in NH. pic.twitter.com/TAavDXaymZ — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 24, 2019

.@KatNBCBoston is a hard-charging anchor/reporter. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s the baby of 4 sisters & all have K names, she met her husband a shock jock in #AtlanticCity who used to talk about her on the radio, and she was such a nosy kid her mom told her she’d be a great reporter pic.twitter.com/o3mqreuIX1 — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 24, 2019

Our digital manager @YKimNBCBoston keeps us “online.” #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he lived in #SouthKorea for 6 years to report on #NorthKorea, as a kid in #Belmont he played cello and took a master class w @YoYo_Ma, and he snuck backstage to meet #Nirvana’s bass player @KristNovoselic. pic.twitter.com/ZQzE1RViJJ — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 24, 2019

.@NiaNBCBoston brings us the latest news from across the #BayState. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she hosts a podcast, studied abroad in #SouthAfrica, and while on a class trip got to meet and interview #SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/xpZFmxe9Lg — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 24, 2019

Our assignment manager @smaceachernNBC runs the heart of the newsroom. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he calligraphies and addressed his wedding invitations, his dad was part of the team that sent the #Viking probe to Mars, his thesis was on #JamesBond movies and he can recite all 25 by ❤️! pic.twitter.com/Oy8hG7nW4n — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 23, 2019

Our director Nick Poulin is cool under pressure. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he played guitar for a garage band #Nerve8, can bench press 400+ lbs., and has a twin sister. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/86TDSBn4qR — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 23, 2019

We always see @CassyArsenault covering breaking news but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: in grade school she set a state record for cup stacking, she lived in #Paris for a year, and she’s run the @bostonmarathon twice! #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/snbaWaDMIH — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 22, 2019

Our director Mattie Brunson isn’t on Twitter but that’s not gonna stop me from posting #3ThingsIDidntKnow about her. She’s also a wedding photographer, has a degree in digital cinematography, and in college wrote/directed a horror movie #TheShed (bonus: https://t.co/SVhjFo4nXl). pic.twitter.com/MVrdAIqomi — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 22, 2019

Our @MikeNBCBoston is often chasing down details on stories but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he's an only child, he's lived in 6 states (MA, NY, GA, TX, SC, FL) and while he was an intern @BarbaraJWalters asked him to throw out a piece of candy for her. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/MFVAkQQOrs — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 21, 2019

.@Wayles16 is our general manager with a pretty interesting backstory. #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he’s a father of 4 daughters (3 are teens), he played pro-hockey for the #NashvilleKnights, and he’s known his wife since they were 5 (they were neighbor in #Winthrop). #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/H3ZPVLPlES — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 21, 2019

.@LeslieNBCBoston is often solving our consumer concerns but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she once ran right into the late JFK Jr. at @JFKLibrary, she annually hand-makes 200 elaborate Christmas cards, and she made the local news in HS for creating a calendar of school’s cutest boys. pic.twitter.com/mG1LzFBWrw — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 18, 2019

.@DanNBC10Boston is our level-headed executive producer but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he played college baseball, he purposely missed one day of HS to avoid recognition for 4yrs of perfect attendance, and his uncle, Robert Kahn, is known as one of the “fathers of the internet.“ pic.twitter.com/D4264IbETX — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 18, 2019

Investigative reporter @RyanNBCBoston is constantly digging into stories but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he dressed up as various #Disney princes for his kids’ birthday parties, he was a girl’s basketball cheerleader, and he quit a restaurant job on 1st day to watch NHL playoff game. pic.twitter.com/Ol9G7KMtZA — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 18, 2019

You don’t see @msimastyler often on tv but she’s a detail-oriented specials producer. Here are #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she was blessed by the Pope, the late Ted Kennedy shot a campaign commercial in her childhood home in #Taunton, and she was a professional cheerleading instructor. pic.twitter.com/t4B0zYlpSu — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 17, 2019

We all know @AllyNBCBoston is one of the most intrepid investigative reporters but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: she’s the youngest of 7 children, she was an extra in #StuartLittle2, and she speaks limited #Swahili. (Bonus: @DollyParton’s #9to5 is her go to karaoke jam.) #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/MfGwn17sFm — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 17, 2019

We know @JBrunoNBCBoston does all the cool stories here at #NBC10Boston #NECN but #3ThingIDidntKnow: in HS she twirled fire batons, she’s comepeted in 2 nationally televised pagents (Miss USA & Miss Teen USA), and one of favorite interviews was with Anthony Bourdain. pic.twitter.com/f6ilvrPo4B — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 16, 2019

You don’t see producer @roliver44 often on TV but he’s got a great attitude at work! And #3ThingsIDidntKnow: in 8th grade he sang Any Way You Want It with a Journey band member as part of #WCR, he’s the 7th Russell Oliver, and 2yrs in a row he won a couch at a golf tournament. pic.twitter.com/Lxb3RCwjJR — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 16, 2019

We know @JeffNBCBoston is a dogged journalist but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he made newscasts in his basement when he was a kid, he used to work at a pharmacy in high school, and he met his wife on the now defunct #Friendster. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/dBSqvwAyPH — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 16, 2019

Here are #3ThingsIDidntKnow about our surf/ski weatherman @TimNBCBoston: he once rescued a baby crow then kept it as a pet, he was scared of thunder as a child, and the #78Blizzard turned into rain on #Cape ruining his snow day; from that day on he wanted to be a meteorologist. pic.twitter.com/GuWaNfRrji — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 11, 2019

Here are #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @KFlintNBCBoston: she made a cameo in the movie #PatriotsDay, has been performing in musical theatre & opera since 1st grade, and went through a firefighting training facility filled with smoke & fire wearing 45lbs of gear. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/KnH06tlyu3 — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 11, 2019

We know @MichaelPageWx loves forecasting the weather but #3ThingsIDidntKnow: he was scared of thunder as a child, he started “working” at the family jewelry store when he was 8 (he Windexed the counter), and the first Pages arrived in #Boston in 1630. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/iYuma535l6 — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 10, 2019

We know @MonicaNBCBoston is super cool under pressure but here are #3ThingIDidntKnow: she rowed crew in college, she’s always the first one out on the dance floor, and her grandfather flew planes with Ted Williams (yes, the #RedSox great, Ted Williams)! #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/whVkhwpdgH — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 9, 2019

This is our 8a #NECN producer @JenAllen88. Here are the #3ThingsIDidntKnow. She was born in California but she grew up in South Carolina, and she loves @BravoTV. pic.twitter.com/cZgHUoISRq — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 9, 2019

So what are the #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @Pamelanbcboston? She competed at Miss Indiana, played flute for decades including wind ensemble in college, and studied abroad in Brazil while in HS & ended up in neighboring town where her husband’s father was born. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/fieLiKe4AN — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 8, 2019

Here are the #3ThingsIDidntKnow about @LatoyNBCBoston: she competed in the Miss USA Pageant, once held a #NCAA record for most blocked shots in one game and she’s a teetotaler. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/DzjSkCLv1D — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 8, 2019

#3ThingsIDidntKnow about @DeniseNBCBoston. She is the 1st daughter after 7 boys in the family, she loves country music, and she was born and raised in #Panama. pic.twitter.com/8eU9OezpCD — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 7, 2019

3 things I’ve now learned about @MattNBCBoston. He once lived above a bar, he’s an only child, and was on the EMS squad at @Cornell. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/hOXFc4sdd3 — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 4, 2019

Seriously it’s tough to top @OlessaNBCBoston’s 3 things I didn’t know. She was born in #Uzbekistan, met her husband on #OKCupid, and got a pet ram for her 8th birthday!!! #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/fKGAkLOhNQ — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 4, 2019

Here are 3 things I’ve learned about @CDelNBCBoston. She’s an only child, she went to boarding school in NY and her uncle was a mortician. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/1scmV42MEF — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 4, 2019

I’m learning 3 things I didn’t know about my co-workers. Our EP @americocap is an only child, doesn’t have a middle name, and (bury the lede) auditioned for #AmericanIdol!!!!! #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/LuvHF56nEC — Susan Tran (@susantran) October 4, 2019

Be sure to follow Susan Tran on Twitter for more on her #3ThingsIDidn'tKnow project to continue to get to know the NBC Boston staff.