Whether you are looking for ways to entertain your family this summer or missing a tool for your home improvement project, your local library just may have what you need.

Just past the circulation desk at the Newton Free Library, there is the Library of Things.

“Essentially, it's a non-traditional collection of items that ranges throughout a variety of categories,” said Alan Long, Supervisor of Material Services. “Currently, we have over 800 items and that accounts for something like 5,000 circulations per year. The idea behind it is really to try to get items that patrons might not otherwise buy for themselves, or necessarily have the means to purchase.”

Entertainment

Ukulele

“The Library of Things has been around since 2017, and it essentially got started when we were donated about six to eight ukuleles. Many of them remain in the collection and from there we slowly expanded it with a mix of purchasing and some donations. And now it's grown to what it is today and it continues to grow,” said Long.

Record Player

“We have a turntable, or a record player,” said Long. “And this is really a classic example of a non-traditional item that patrons might not buy for themselves, but let's say they were donated their parents' record collection or they wanted to get into listening to records, this would be a great thing for them to come in and borrow for a few weeks.”

PlayStation VR 2 headset

“We have a PlayStation VR 2 headset. These are brand new, very popular,” said Long. “You can come in here, borrow this, hook it up to your PS 5, and you can even come down here and borrow games from us. We have a really large game collection.”

Blu-ray Player

“What's happening is a lot of movies, they're not making them on DVD anymore, and a lot them are going straight to Blu-ray, and some folks don't necessarily have access to Blu-ray player,” said Long. “This allows them to go ahead, come in, and check one out, and maybe catch the newest film that they really wanna see.”

Metal Detector

“This is a great thing if you're going on vacation and you want to get out on the beach or wherever it may be and kind of search for rare treasures, maybe gold in the sand or coins. You can take this on your vacation with you,” said Long.

Travel adapters

“That's a great example of something that if folks are traveling, they don't want to go and purchase a travel adapter. We have probably three or four of them and they can come in, go on their trip. No worries, plug everything in and they need and bring it back when they’re done,” said Long.

For a local trip to the beach, library patrons can check out beach chairs, beach tents and get beach parking passes with their library card.

Pickleball paddle and ball

“If you're into pickleball, you can come down and grab a pickleball set from us.”

Educational materials

Globe

“We have this day and night globe,” said Long. “It's one of the most popular items.’

STEM kits

“We have some great STEM kits, science, technology, engineering, and math for all different age groups,” said Long. “Stuff like learning about magnets, or for younger kids, construction and building. And there's different components, and usually a book that accompanies each one of them, that the kids can read and kind of learn about that subject. And parents, families love these. This is a good example of something that, when you talk about a Library of Things collection, it really is representative of your community. So, we have probably another 20 of these that are gonna be coming out over the course of the next few months as a result of that.”

Games and puzzles

The library’s board game and puzzle collection is so large, the selection is listed in binders.

Medical equipment

The library also has a variety of accessibility and medical items.

“We have some dementia-friendly games. We have things like an activity apron and a fidget blanket, which are really good at helping calm folks that might have memory loss or dementia. We have some things in terms of accessibility, like a talking calculator, a pocket magnifier,” said Long.

“We have a walker. We have a cane. We have wheelchair that folks can borrow. So, if someone's going through a recovery or something like that, they can come in, they don't have to purchase the item.”

Other useful tools

Some other useful household items in the collection include a paper shredder, a soil tester, water flow meter and stud finder.

“All they have to do is come down to the library and get a library card. You don't need to be a Newton resident to come in. You just need to a Massachusetts resident. You can come to our library. You can go to another library in the Minuteman system, which is the consortium that we're part of,” said Long. “You could go even to your own library outside of that system. Many of those libraries are gonna have their own library of things collections.”

Library card holders can also get discounted museum passes, access to audiobooks, e-books, online newspapers and streaming movies and TV shows.