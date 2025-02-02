A 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at 7:57 a.m. Sunday off the coast of Maine, the third quake in the same area in the past week.

The epicenter was located around the same area as Monday’s 3.8 magnitude earthquake, about 8 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine. This 2.0 is usually not damaging, but can possibly be felt by those near the coast of New Hampshire or Maine, with a depth of 7.8 miles.

Early reports showed that people felt Sunday's quake as far south as Boston and as far west as Concord, New Hampshire

No damage has been reported yet as a result of Sunday's quake.

Monday's earthquake was much larger and was felt across New England, from Connecticut all the way to northern New Hampshire. In southern Maine, many residents reported feeling houses and buildings shake as the surprising earthquake interrupted a sunny winter morning.

It was followed up by a second quake on Wednesday in the same general area around 3:15 a.m.

The USGS forecast shows an 8% chance of at least one aftershock at Magnitude 3 (and less than 1% for Magnitude 4-plus) within a week from Monday’s "mainshock." Aftershock rates typically decrease over time.

If you felt Sunday morning's earthquake, you can report it to the USGS at this link.