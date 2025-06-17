3rd Needham schools employee arrested over child sex abuse images this year

Another Needham Public Schools staffer has been arrested over allegations of having child sex abuse images, officials said Tuesday, prompting the Massachusetts district's superintendent to discuss the possibility of changing district policy for increased oversight of its staff and contractors.

Christopher Carlisle, an employee of the Needham Extended Day Program at Eliot Elementary School, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child pornography possession, distributing obscene material and possessing a controlled substance, according to police in Millis, where he lives, and Needham Public Schools. District Superintendent Dan Gutekanst said there was no indication of any of its "students’ wellbeing or safety being in jeopardy."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In March, High Rock Middle School teacher Michael Ciccolella was arrested on child pornography charges. A month later, Needham High School Band Director Spencer Parrish was charged with possession of child pornography. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities haven't made any connection between the three cases.

A teacher and soccer coach who allegedly posed as a 13-year-old online and distributed child sex abuse material appeared in court Friday.

Carlise, 30, appeared in Wrentham District Court Tuesday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. He's due back in court Aug. 1; he didn't comment on the case on his way out of court.

Prosecutors said that child sex abuse material was traced to Carlisle's address in Millis. Local police said Tuesday that Carlisle's arrest came after a three-month investigation initiated by a state cybercrime unit.

Gutekanst, the Needham superintendent, said that Carlisle is on administrative leave without access to school grounds, and that counseling was being made available to students on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also suggested that the district will need to better understand how three of its staff members came to be accused of crimes involving child sex images, saying a virtual meeting will be scheduled for how officials are dealing with the situation.

"This news is shocking to our community, especially coming after the arrests in the spring of two Needham teachers who were arrested on similar charges and have since been dismissed," Gutekanst said in the statement. "It will be necessary for the district to reflect on and consider how these events have unfolded to ensure that we are doing everything possible for the safety of our students; this includes the recruitment, hiring, and supervision of all staff and contracted employees."

The Needham School Committee was due to meet Tuesday night.