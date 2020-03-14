Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Third Positive Coronavirus Test in Maine

The state's third case is a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County

Getty Images

Maine health officials say the third person to test presumptively positive for the new coronavirus in the state is a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County who was in close household contact of another person who received a positive test.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says its "immediate concern is for the care and treatment of the individuals who have presumptively tested positive."

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is scheduled to hold a media briefing on the subject on Monday morning.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Could COVID-19 Be Especially Dangerous in Boston’s Weather? This Study Suggests So

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Rhode Island Coronavirus Cases Rise to 20

Many schools in the state are announcing closures.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us