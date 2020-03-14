Third Positive Coronavirus Test in Maine

Maine health officials say the third person to test presumptively positive for the new coronavirus in the state is a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County who was in close household contact of another person who received a positive test.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says its "immediate concern is for the care and treatment of the individuals who have presumptively tested positive."

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is scheduled to hold a media briefing on the subject on Monday morning.

Many schools in the state are announcing closures.

