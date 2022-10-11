Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.

The victim, later identified as Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital, and was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.

On Tuesday prosecutors announced the arrest of Anthony Miranda, 36. He is charged with assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at Fall River District Court.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two other people were previously arrested, the district attorney's office said.

Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.

No further information about the investigation was immediately released.