Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, was killed in a shooting outside the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.

The victim, later identified as Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital, and was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.

On Tuesday prosecutors announced the arrest of Anthony Miranda, 36. He is charged with assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at Fall River District Court.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two other people were previously arrested, the district attorney's office said.

Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.

No further information about the investigation was immediately released.

More Massachusetts stories

Charlene Casey 4 hours ago

Jury Deliberating Charges Against Woman in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler

Rockland 2 hours ago

Middle School Custodian Accused of Trying to Meet Up With Teen for Sex

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsriverside sports bar and restaurant
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us