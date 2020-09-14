Local

food & drink

This All-you-can-eat Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus Has Closed

The space is now on the market

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Midwest Grill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An all-you-can-eat restaurant on Route 1 has closed its doors, and its space is now available.

According to a message sent from The Passionate Foodie, the Midwest Grill in Saugus is shuttered, and its space is now on the market based on a sign out front. Another note from Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting mentions this as well, while a real estate listing from LoopNet gives some detailed information on what they say is the "Former Midwest Grill" space.

The Midwest Grill on Route 1 was a Brazilian rodizio that featured a salad bar and buffet along with a variety of meats cut tableside; its original location can be found in the Inman Square section of Cambridge.

The address for the now-closed Midwest Grill in Saugus was 910 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for the business is at https://midwestgrillrestaurant.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

