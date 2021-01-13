This Boston Firm Just Topped Glassdoor's Best Places to Work List

Two of the top five companies on Glassdoor's annual "100 Best Places to Work" list released this week are based in the Boston area, including management firm Bain & Company, which topped the list.

The website cited the firm's COVID-19 response plan and increased efforts surrounding equity, diversity and inclusion as part of the reasoning for the top honor.

"COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people.”

HubSpot, a software company based in Cambridge, was awarded the No. 4 spot. Boston Consulting Group claimed the No. 12 spot.

In total, 29 companies with a location in Massachusetts made the Top 100. Tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Salesforce -- which all have offices in Cambridge -- all made the top 15.

Massachusetts General Hospital was one of just three medical centers to make the list, at No. 74.

During a time in which retailers are struggling due to limitations surrounding the pandemic, Lululemon Athletics and REI, which both have locations in Boston, made the list. At No. 10, Glassdoor cited Lululemon management's exceptional communication with employees.