This Boston native danced in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show

A local dancer was alongside Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance. He shared what it was like to perform on the world's biggest stage and the Boston groups that helped get him there.

The red-haired, powerful dancer spotted next to Lamar during the show is known professionally as FaceOff, and he grew up in Dorchester.

“I think I was lucky enough to be put in a position right next to Kendrick Lamar,” he told NBC10 Boston.

He explained what Lamar is for Black culture.

"He is a beacon of hope, change and represents what a Black man is supposed to be."

FaceOff’s talent earned him a spot on Lamar’s dance squad many times over the years. The intense rehearsals for Super Bowl LIX started in January. And now social media is crazed trying to decode the message Lamar and his team are trying to send. Was it political, cultural, or crafted for his rap rival Drake? FaceOff didn't reveal the answers.

“That’s one thing I don’t want to do, given that I was a part of it. I think I want to maintain the integrity of the art and let people feel whatever they want. I don’t want to give my two cents,” FaceOff said.

FaceOff began dancing in the sixth grade to gain the admiration of middle school crushes, but soon found he exceled in hip hop, ballet and contemporary movement at Origination Cultural Arts Center in Boston.

“They’ve definitely taught me character, discipline, and they also taught us about our roots,” he said.

He earned the moniker FaceOff during lunchtime dance battles at Boston Arts Academy.

“I used to make a lot of facial expressions when I danced,” he explained.

It’s come full circle because when FaceOff is not performing, he’s teaching the next generation in Los Angeles. He has advice for Boston kids with sky high aspirations.

“In your dreams if you see yourself where you want to be, so I think because you've seen yourself in that space, the dream has the ability to become real.”

Kendrick Lamar performed the Super Bowl LIX halftime show featuring cameos from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams.