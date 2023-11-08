This brewery just north of Boston is closing its doors

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this fall, it was reported that the future of a brewery just north of Boston was in question, and now we have learned that it is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Bone Up Brewing Co. in Everett is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the Norman Street spot saying the following:

In news that won't come as a surprise to many of you, but which is nonetheless very difficult for us to deliver, we are officially announcing that Bone Up will be closing at the end of this year; our anticipated last day of taproom service will be Sunday, December 31....At the heart of this is, of course, the ongoing dispute we've been having with our landlords since early this year. There's more to it, of course, but there's only so much detail we can/should go into here and now....

The post mentions that the people behind the brewery have no plans at the present time to reopen in a new location, though "We're not ruling that out as a possibility....the future of Bone Up - if there can be a future - would look less like 'moving to a new location' and more like 'starting something new in a different spot' (though, again, this is purely hypothetical at the moment)."

Bone Up Brewing Co. first opened its taproom in the summer of 2016.

The address for Bone Up Brewing Co. is 38 Norman St, Everett, MA 02149. Its website is at https://www.boneup.beer/

