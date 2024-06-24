Could this be last week of Karen Read trial?

We are down to the wire in the Karen Read murder trial, and the case could go to the jury by midweek. The defense is prepared to wrap up with their witnesses early this week and present closing arguments.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to the die in the snow outside another officer's home in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2022.

She has pleaded not guilty, and her defense argues that she was framed.

The prosecution rested its case against Karen Read Friday with what many felt was an underwhelming testimony from the medical examiner. After, the defense began calling its first witnesses.

Monday will mark 29 days of testimony in the highly publicized trial.

Read's defense team has told NBC10 Boston that they only have three witnesses left to call: Dr. Frank Sheridan, a pathologist; and two accident reconstructionists -- Daniel Wolfe, Ph.D., ARCCA; and Andrew Rentschler, Ph.D., ARCAA.

Read's attorneys say closing arguments could happen as early as Tuesday.

Prosecutors for the state rested their case on Friday, allowing the defense to call their first three witnesses, including a snowplow driver for the Canton Department of Public Works.

Brian Loughran testified Friday that he saw nothing on the Fairview Road home's front lawn in the area of the flagpole where O'Keefe's body allegedly was all night.

Next the defense called a retired emergency room forensic pathologist, or dog attack expert. Dr. Marie Russell said it was her opinion that O'Keefe's injuries were from an animal attack, possibly a large dog.

Finally, the president of a digital investigation firm testified that Jennifer McCabe's Google search "hos long to die in cold" happened before O'Keefe's body was found. Richard Green said it happened at or before 2:27 a.m.

NBC10 Boston is told more demonstrators are planning to come out to the courthouse for the final stretch this week, and it appears the stress is boiling over in Canton where there was an apparent fight Sunday night outside of C.F. McCarthy's.