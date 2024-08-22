Boston Restaurant Talk

This decades-old North Shore restaurant has closed its doors

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old North Shore restaurant known in part for its old-school Chinese-American food and Polynesian drinks has shut down.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Twitter/X post from @HarmyG states via an article from The Local News that Majestic Dragon in Ipswich is no longer in business, with the article quoting the Woo family, who ran the Turnpike Road restaurant, as saying the following on Tuesday, August 13: 

After 35 years of business serving the Ipswich and the North Shore community, the Woo family will be closing the doors to the Majestic Dragon for the last time tonight....Annie would like to thank all of our loyal staff, Majestic Dragon friends, and faithful customers over the years for their unwavering support, welcoming us into your community, and letting us be a part of your families' birthdays, celebrations, and milestones....She will miss the families and the community but looks forward to her retirement and spending more well-deserved time with her grandchildren that eagerly await her."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the now-closed Majestic Dragon was 81 Turnpike Road, Ipswich, MA, 01938.

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Sports Tonight 26 mins ago

Breer details Pats' behind-the-scenes issues with Judon before trade

MBTA 37 mins ago

Red Line suspension extended after collision involving track maintenance vehicles

    

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us