This family-friendly restaurant north of Boston is shutting down

A family-friendly restaurant north of Boston known in part for its fireplace is shutting down.

According to an Andover News article, Tavern on 28 in Andover is getting ready to close its doors, with an Instagram post from the dining and drinking spot saying that it will shutter on March 9 while also stating that "The decision to end this chapter was difficult and made with great care, and we have truly been grateful for your support and loyalty....We are deeply thankful to our long-term customers, our hard-working vendors, the trust given to us for catering and event clients, and our incredible staff." Owner Tom Walsh had originally opened Town Market in the space in 2015, converting it to Tavern on 28 in 2023.

The address for Tavern on 28 is 429 S Main Street (Route 28), Andover, MA, 01810. Its website can be found at https://tavernon28.com/

