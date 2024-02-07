WESTON

This historic tavern will soon be Weston's first restaurant to serve alcohol since Prohibition

The Woods is set to open by October

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aside from a package store and a couple of country clubs, if you want a drink in Weston, Massachusetts, it'll have to be at your house.

But that's set to change this fall when The Woods opens in the historic Josiah Smith Tavern building, which dates back to the 1700s.

Brian Piccini is working to bring his vision for The Woods to life. He's the restauranteur known for dbar, Deuxave and Boston Chops, and is planning a farm-and-sea-to-table eatery for Weston that's also built around sustainability.

"I moved to Weston in 2018," Piccini said. "I quickly noticed there was no restaurant in town. There's no liquor consumption to the public. And I found it ironic that I was living in a dry town as somebody who runs a hospitality restaurant group."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Piccini said that the town finished restoring the Josiah Smith building last year, and obtained a liquor license for it through the state legislature. The town put out a request for proposal for tenants, and Piccini was awarded the lease.

"I fell in love with the project, from the moment I walked through," Piccini said. "It really is beautiful."

Hear more about The Woods in this week's Restaurant Recap interview at the top of this story.

More Restaurant Recap stories

restaurant recap Jan 25

Four months after devastating fire, Templeton's Otter River Pub is reopening

restaurant recap Jan 18

‘Trying to hang on': Major crowds at Joanie's Pizza in Chelmsford after glowing Barstool review

This article tagged under:

WESTONrestaurant recap
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us