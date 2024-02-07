This historic tavern will soon be Weston's first restaurant to serve alcohol since Prohibition

Aside from a package store and a couple of country clubs, if you want a drink in Weston, Massachusetts, it'll have to be at your house.

But that's set to change this fall when The Woods opens in the historic Josiah Smith Tavern building, which dates back to the 1700s.

Brian Piccini is working to bring his vision for The Woods to life. He's the restauranteur known for dbar, Deuxave and Boston Chops, and is planning a farm-and-sea-to-table eatery for Weston that's also built around sustainability.

"I moved to Weston in 2018," Piccini said. "I quickly noticed there was no restaurant in town. There's no liquor consumption to the public. And I found it ironic that I was living in a dry town as somebody who runs a hospitality restaurant group."

Piccini said that the town finished restoring the Josiah Smith building last year, and obtained a liquor license for it through the state legislature. The town put out a request for proposal for tenants, and Piccini was awarded the lease.

"I fell in love with the project, from the moment I walked through," Piccini said. "It really is beautiful."

