This Incredible Marcus Smart Stat Highlights His Elite Defense for Celtics

This incredible Smart stat highlights his elite defense for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is an elite defender, and he's already shut down some of the NBA's top perimeter players through the first two games of the 2022-23 season.

Smart has helped the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat with stellar defense against James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and others.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just how dominant has Smart been on the defensive end of the floor so far? Check out this incredible stat:

In Boston's first 2 games, Marcus Smart guarded James Harden, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry for 102 total possessions.



In those 102 possessions, Smart allowed those 7 players to score 11 points combined. pic.twitter.com/w4ev5hSQj9 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 22, 2022

In Friday night's win over the Heat on the road, Smart guarded Butler on 12 possessions and didn't allow the Miami forward to score a single point.

Celtics Talk POSTGAME POD: Celtics hold off the Heat in ECF rematch, improve to 2-0 | Listen & Subscribe

Smart won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award last season, becoming the first guard to receive that honor since Hall of Famer Gary Payton in 1996. The C's guard also earned an All-Defensive first team selection for the second time in his career.

Defense is the strength of the Celtics and Smart's tenacity, effort and commitment to this area of the game is contagious and inspires the rest of the team.

Smart is much more than a top-tier defender, though. He's really grown as a playmaker, and he showed off those improved passing skills Friday night with this dish to Jayson Tatum.

gettin' fancy with it 😍 pic.twitter.com/SzHOjHHKif — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2022

Smart and the Celtics will be back in action Saturday night when the road trip continues in Orlando against No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero and the Magic.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.