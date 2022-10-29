This Is Last Weekend for Early Voting in Mass.

The last weekend of early voting is underway in Massachusetts, with dozens of places available for you to cast your ballot ahead of Election Day, including Fenway Park.

Saturday is the last day people can register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in the upcoming election. That can be done online until 11:59 p.m.

Anyone who lives in Boston and wants to vote early can head over to Fenway Park. This is the second time the beloved ballpark has opened for early voting; the first was before the 2020 election.

The upcoming election will decide the Bay State's next governor and could end up changing which party controls Congress.

Massachusetts voters will decide directly on four key issues in the Nov. 8 election, including a tax on income over $1 million, regulation of dental insurance, an expansion of alcohol license availability and whether to keep or repeal a new law allowing driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.

People who voted Saturday at Fenway told NBC10 Boston that they just love the convenience of it all.

“What I like about early voting for the convenience. It fits into our schedule rather than having to get up and figure out Tuesday whatever you're doing,” one man said.

“We can go when we want and the lines aren’t as bad and we just get to make our decisions and get it done,” another woman shared.

“It’s really cool to vote at Fenway," a second man shared. "It’s a very quick experience and you get to go through and actually take a good look at the field.”

Fenway Park is open this weekend from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Early voting lasts statewide through next Friday, Nov. 4.

