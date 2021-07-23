‘This Is Our Home': Jugs of Urine With Hateful Messages Left at Brockton Man's Home

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are investigating a possible hate crime after jugs of urine with degrading and racist messages were left in a family's driveway.

Plastic gallon jugs filled with urine were left outside the home of Marlon Green, the only minority candidate running for city council in Ward 1.

"This is our home," said Green. "This is where we're supposed to be safe. And that was violated."

The containers had derogatory messages about Black Lives Matter and President Joe Biden, while one referenced Ashli Babbitt, a Donald Trump supporter fatally shot at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection as she attempted to climb through a broken window toward members of the House of Representatives.

"I'm outraged. Of course I am. This is my family, this is my property. This is where I'm establishing roots," Green said. "This incident will not define who I am and who we are as a family."

Green believes the urine being left near his home was politically motivated.

"It's not going to slow me down," he said. "It's not going to deter me at all. I don't give into fear and intimidation."

The pastor and father is practicing prayer for the suspects.

"We really need to pray for these individuals that they're at a point in their life where they need to resort to such things," he said.