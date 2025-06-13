‘This is the final stage for us': Karen Read's father speaks outside court

William Read, Karen Read's father, spoke briefly with the media before entering court on Friday morning ahead of closing arguments in his daughter's murder case.

"Feeling great," he said, before stopping after he was asked to comment further.

"Any comment? Well, I wish I wasn't here. This is what corruption is all about. Just look at the injuries. They don't correspond to being struck by any vehicle."

"I want justice for John O'Keefe, but that may come at a later day."

"It's all about the science," he added. "You heard [defense witness] Dr. Laposata, you heard the ARCCA witnesses, the scientists from ARCCA who were hired by the U.S. Attorney... the Department of Justice. So this is the final stage for us. Just catch Attorney Jackson on his closing. Digest it. Take it all in. Because some day it could be your son or daughter, God forbid."