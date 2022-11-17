‘This Isn't Fair': Harmony Montgomery's Mom Decries Plea Deal Offered to Stepmother

Harmony Montgomery’s mom Crystal Sorey says she wasn’t happy when she heard from investigators this week that Kayla Montgomery had reached a plea deal.

“I told them how I felt,” said Sorey. “This isn’t fair. She was a part of it.”

Sorey says Kayla Montgomery is getting off easy.

“As far as I’m concerned Kayla can rot,” said Sorey.

According to court documents, Kayla Montgomery will plead guilty to perjury charges. She’ll serve less than two years behind bars, in exchange for cooperating in the investigation into Harmony’s murder.

“It means she’s doing it for herself so she can see the light of day again,” said Sorey. “So she can one day be free. She’s not doing it for Harmony.”

Kayla Montgomery will be expected to reveal what she knows in the murder trial of her estranged husband Adam Montgomery, who’s been charged with murdering Harmony.

Following the arrest of Adam Montgomery in the murder of Harmony Montgomery, court documents are shining a new light on what his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, told investigators this summer.

Kayla has not been accused in Harmony’s death or disappearance.

“There was multiple times this woman could have stood up as a real woman and mother and done something,” said Sorey. “She did nothing.”

Kayla Montgomery told investigators in June that Adam Montgomery murdered Harmony in 2019.

Sorey says Kayla Montgomery should have revealed that information a long time ago.

“You want a round of applause because you finally did the right thing,” said Sorey. “She’ll never get that from me.”

Kayla Montogmery is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The judge will have to sign off on the plea deal.

Calls to Kayla Montgomery’s attorney have not been returned.