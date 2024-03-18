This Mass. brewery just opened its second taproom right by Fenway Park

A popular Massachusetts brewery and taproom has expanded to a second location, this one in the heart of Boston and just steps from the iconic Fenway Park.

Mighty Squirrel Brewing held a grand opening for its brand new taproom and kitchen on Thursday, as its cofounders welcomed a new community to see the space as an extension to their living room.

"You can just walk right in; you can sit wherever you want," cofounder Henry Manice said. "You can sit at one table here in the Squirrel Den, and then 30 minutes later say, 'I'm going to go check out the Look Out Bar. I'm going to go downstairs.' And it's very casual."

Manice is referring to the many different areas of the taproom that welcome guests to catch up with friends or on work.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A well-known Boston restauranteur is set to bring a new venture to Weston that will call a historic tavern home.

Manice started brewing beer in a kitchen in California with his friend and eventual cofounder, Naveen Pawar, in 2011.

Over the next 13 years, the pair would go on to found Mighty Squirrel as a distribution business, open a taproom in Waltham, and now move into one of Boston's most legendary neighborhoods.

Mighty Squirrel produces tens of thousands of beers each day, and distributes to over 3,000 stores, bars and restaurants.

"We try to create that comfortable human element, which you can come and just be there with yourself, or with your friends, and not feel forced or pressured into doing anything," Pawar said.

A dedicated team and supportive community got this Templeton landmark back on its feet following the fire in September.

Most of the brewing will continue to be done at the original taproom in Waltham. However, the Fenway spot can produce up to half a million beers a year, Manice said, with a focus on producing for on-sight consumption.

It's taken over two years to get this location up and running. The industrial vibe of the space creates many nooks and crannies to sit, with multiple bars, a stage and more. Colorful walls and furniture create a bright atmosphere.

With coffee, food, and of course, beer, Mighty Squirrel wants to be a destination for all ages and occasions.

"Somebody can come and sit right here at 6 a.m.. And they can to be here until 11 p.m.," Pawar said. "Nobody is going to ask them a question. It's supposed to be again, the idea is to make this place an extension of a living room."