This miniature horse in Andover needs your votes to win the Cadbury Bunny contest

Peaches, a 26" tall miniature horse that suffers from dwarfism in Andover, Massachusetts, is one of 16 finalists, and she wants your votes to be this year's Cadbury Bunny.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Easter is quickly approaching, and that means it's time to crown a new winner of the annual Cadbury Bunny contest.

Peaches was rescued from an auction at just six months old in 2017 by Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, a local nonprofit whose mission is to provide equine therapy to children and adults of all ages and abilities, bringing happiness, hope and a sense of wellbeing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3y1MtdNCFu/
According to Lifting Spirits, once they got Peaches home to Andover, she required immediately surgery on her hind legs in order for her to be able to walk and run. She completed months of rehab and then went on to be trained as a therapy horse.

Peaches now visits many schools, hospitals, assisted living, veterans and rehab facilities all around New England.

The nonprofit says Peaches would make the perfect Cadbury Bunny because she makes people of all ages smile and laugh, and she also shares the message of love, joy and hope.

If you agree and want to vote for her to win, Peaches says "Hop to it!"

Visit Cadbury's Instagram page for more information.

