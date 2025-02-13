Traffic

‘This needs to be changed': Boston will remove bus lane on Boylston Street

The bus lane was first installed during the Orange Lane shutdown in 2022 to accommodate the shuttle buses that were replacing service and was finalized as a permanent change in July 2024 as part of a larger plan to improve traffic flows in the area

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boylston Street in Boston is a busy artery for the city.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is reversing course on recent traffic changes in the Back Bay.

In an interview with WGBH Radio on Wednesday, the mayor revealed that the city will remove the recently installed bus lane on Boylston Street.

The bus lane was first installed during the Orange Lane shutdown in 2022 to accommodate the shuttle buses that were replacing service. It was finalized in July 2024 as a permanent change as part of a larger plan to improve traffic flows in the area, but Wu said it has become problematic.

“Allocation of space just for a bus lane hasn’t been justified between the loading that’s needed for businesses, between seniors and others trying to get into the library and other spaces. We have heard from community members that this needs to be changed,” Wu said.

There have been many complaints of clogged streets, bicyclist safety issues and double parking in the area due to the changes.

The bike lane that was also part of the long-term plan will remain.

