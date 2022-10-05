Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New England Patriots

This Patriots Hype Video Will Get Fans Fired Up for Pat Patriot Jersey Return

By Nick Goss

This Patriots hype video will get fans fired up for Pat Patriot jersey return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back the famous Pat Patriot jerseys for two games during the 2022 NFL season, and the first is Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The classic red jerseys with the white helmets featuring the old Pat Patriot logo are an iconic look. They're arguably the best throwback uniform combo in the league.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Patriots are pretty excited about being able to wear them again. The league recently softened its helmet and jersey rules, allowing teams to bring back timeless classics.

This hype video put out by the Patriots on Wednesday will get fans even more fired up for the return of Pat Patriot.

The last time the Patriots wore this red jersey and Pat Patriot helmet combination was 2012.

The team also is decorating Gillette Stadium with Pat Patriot-themed field wraps, field flags, rally towels and locker room door designs.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

dorchester 54 mins ago

Worker Injured in Fall From JFK Library in Boston, Police Say

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

Report: Patriots' Jonnu Smith ‘Week-To-Week' With Low Ankle Sprain

All of these changes will create a pretty cool atmosphere at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us