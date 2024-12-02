This popular Massachusetts brewery and taproom is shutting down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brewery, taproom, and cafe in Central Massachusetts is saying farewell.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Redemption Rock Brewing Co. is getting ready to shut down, with the post saying the following:

It is with equal parts sadness and gratitude that we're announcing that Redemption Rock Brewing is closing. Our last day will be Sunday, December 29. Despite our best efforts, we simply haven't been able to grow the business enough to remain open. And we've run out of time. But for the time we did have, we're forever grateful....Our hours and offering will remain the same for as long as they can, our events calendar will go on as planned, and we'll keep providing the same good vibes we always have through December 29. Additionally, all tips will be going to our employees from here on out. Please treat them generously. Will it get crazy busy here in December? We sure hope so. And we hope you'll come and celebrate with us as often as you can, or at least for one last beer.

Redemption Rock first opened on Shrewsbury Street in the early part of 2019, with part of its focus including being a community center where people could spend time in what its website says is "a welcoming and comfortable space filled with diverse and delicious craft beer, good vibes, a sense of purpose, and people working to do better for their community."

The address for Redemption Rock Brewing Co. is 333 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA, 01604. Its website is at https://www.redemptionrock.beer/

