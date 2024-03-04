Popular spot offering NY-style bagels opening second location north of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bagel place in the northern suburbs of Boston is expanding to a second space north of the city, and this one is replacing a bakery-cafe that shut down last year.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, The Bagel Bar is planning to open in Winchester, moving into the former Fuller Cup space on Thompson Street in the center of town. A new Instagram page is up for the upcoming Winchester shop, and based on the original location in Burlington, the new outlet could be offering bagels, bagel sandwiches, toast, and coffee.

The Burlington location of The Bagel Bar debuted in early 2020 in the Cambridge Street plaza near the Billerica line.

The address for the upcoming outlet of The Bagel Bar in Winchester is 11 Thompson Street, Winchester, MA, 01890. The website for the business is at https://mybagelbar.com/ while the Instagram page for the new location is at https://www.instagram.com/bagelbar_winchester

