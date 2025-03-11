‘This shouldn't happen': Worcester cop charged in fight with kids' soccer coach

New video shows a fight at a children's soccer game in Northborough, Massachusetts, that led to charges against a Worcester police officer.

Northborough police said Friday they were seeking charges against a 36-year-old father from West Boylston for the March 1 incident at Teamworks on Otis Street. The man is accused of assault and battery in a fight with a coach on the opposing team.

The Worcester Police Department confirmed the man is an officer who was off-duty at the time. His name has not been released.

Northborough police said the man was summonsed to appear in Westborough District Court, adding that the department "does not identify defendants who are being summonsed to court" and that he would be identified when he is arraigned.

Authorities did not say when the arraignment will take place.

After watching video of the fight Monday, parents told NBC10 Boston the incident was troubling.

"It's sad," one woman said. "This shouldn't happen."

The video shows the officer walking away from the bleachers, across the field, and confronting the coach in front of the young players.

"There's children around, watching this. I just think it's unfortunate," said another parent, Teresa Gowell. "Kids should be able to live in a society where they don't have adults throwing fits over stupid sports."

"Teamworks is very disappointed and does not condone what occurred by the adults in front of youth soccer participants," the sports complex said in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement."

Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said the officer is on administrative leave during the investigation.