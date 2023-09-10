This week's food news: Diner closes, saloon for sale and several new openings

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 4 and September 10, 2023.

Red Wing Diner Is Temporarily Closed

An iconic suburban diner that has been around for a long time has shuttered, though it appears to be only a temporary closure.

Eagle Brook Saloon in Norfolk Is for Sale

A Western-themed restaurant and bar that has been around for more than 40 years is on the market.

Nite Lite Cafe Plans to Open in Beacon Hill

A new dining spot may be on its way to the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston, and its name may be familiar to those who grew up in the North End long ago.

Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

A trio of barbecue joints will soon be joined by a new location, and this one will be its first within the Boston city limits.

Rangzen Tibetan Place in Central Square Has Closed

A Cambridge restaurant that focused on a cuisine not often found in the Greater Boston area has shut down.

