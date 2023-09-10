boston restaurant talk

This week's food news: Diner closes, saloon for sale and several new openings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Red Wing Diner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 4 and September 10, 2023.

Red Wing Diner Is Temporarily Closed
An iconic suburban diner that has been around for a long time has shuttered, though it appears to be only a temporary closure.
Full Story

Eagle Brook Saloon in Norfolk Is for Sale
A Western-themed restaurant and bar that has been around for more than 40 years is on the market.
Full Story

Nite Lite Cafe Plans to Open in Beacon Hill
A new dining spot may be on its way to the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston, and its name may be familiar to those who grew up in the North End long ago.
Full Story

Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
A trio of barbecue joints will soon be joined by a new location, and this one will be its first within the Boston city limits.
Full Story

Rangzen Tibetan Place in Central Square Has Closed
A Cambridge restaurant that focused on a cuisine not often found in the Greater Boston area has shut down.
Full Story

