boston restaurant talk

This week's food news: New brewery, Greek restaurant chain opening in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

widowmaker
Facebook/Widowmaker Brewing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 23 and October 29, 2023.

Zo Greek Is Apparently Opening a New Location in Boston's Financial District
It looks like a growing local group of Greek restaurants may be opening a new outlet in the heart of downtown Boston.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

YGF Malatang Is Opening in Boston's Back Bay/Fenway Area
It looks like a chain of Chinese restaurants known for some very spicy dishes is on its way to the local area.
Full Story

Widowmaker Brewing Opens in Brighton
A South Shore brewery has expanded to Boston.
Full Story

Seiyo in Boston's South End Is Closing
A sushi bar and wine shop in the South End is shutting down.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NH Primary 4 mins ago

NH group launches ‘Write-In Biden' campaign

New England Patriots 10 mins ago

Report: Patriots' Kendrick Bourne out for season with torn ACL

The Fish Market in Allston Is Closing
It looks like a popular spot for sushi is shutting down.
Full Story

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us