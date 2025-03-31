Boston

Real estate developer Thomas O'Brien won't pursue Boston mayoral run

O'Brien, the CEO of real estate developer The HYM Investment Group, had expressed interest in running for the seat currently held by Mayor Michelle Wu

By Thea DiGiammerino

BOSTON, MA – Tom O’Brien, former director and chief of staff of the Boston Redevelopment Authority and current managing director and founding partner of HYM Investment Group, is pictured in the Seaport neighborhood of Boston on Aug. 14, 2019. HYM has proposed development of Suffolk Downs.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Prominent real estate developer Thomas O'Brien will not run for mayor of Boston this cycle, he confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The managing partner and CEO of real estate developer The HYM Investment Group had expressed interest in running, but said he will instead continue focusing on his work with HYM and charitable and civic life.

"My commitment to Boston remains unwavering," O'Brien wrote in a statement. "I’ll keep working to make our city a more affordable, inclusive and vibrant place to live, work and thrive — and I look forward to partnering with Mayor Wu, her administration and others to help achieve that vision."

O'Brien, 61, was encouraged to run over concerns about affordable housing and rising property taxes by residents and business leaders, according to the Boston Globe. He is a former director and chief of staff of the Boston Redevelopment Authority, but has never run for office.

Incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make a formal announcement of her run for reelection this weekend. Wu is already facing opposition from Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with Boston community activist Domingos DaRosa

