Worcester Officer Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Teen to Be Laid to Rest Thursday

Fallen Police Officer Manny Familia will be laid to rest during a funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 38-year-old died a hero Friday as he tried to rescue a 14-year-old boy, identified by family as Troy Love, who also drowned in Green Hill Pond.

Thousands of police officers from around the country are expected to line the streets in tribute to Familia. The city has opened Polar Park for people to view the service as officials expect somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 officers.

At his wake on Wednesday, a steady stream of police officers, firefighters, first responders and Worcester residents paid their respects to Familia at St. Johns Catholic Church.

"To see Manny, a man of faith as well, enter into waters, not thinking of himself, but thinking of those boys out there, those children out there, just simply acting out of heroic love for another human being, it speaks volumes to this man of faith," said Father Jonathan Slavinskas, the Worcester Police Chaplain.

Many roads will close beginning at 8 a.m. in preparation to bring Familia's body from Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel on Plantation Street to St. John’s Church on Temple Street.

The funeral procession will begin to make its way to St. John’s around 9 a.m. before the service begins at 10 a.m. After the service, a procession will escort the body of Officer Familia to St. John’s Cemetery. The burial is private.

Twelve-year-old Ryan Muscara was among those who turned out Wednesday to pay his respects.

"I feel like one of my family members has died, I care about the police so much," Muscara said. "I just feel so sorry for the family — they need support."

Retired firefighter Paul Coyne was moved to tears by Familia's sacrifice.

"It is one big family," Coyne said. "They are all our children, he is a real hero."

Police closed down a portion of Temple Street near the church, from Harding to Green Street, starting at 1 p.m. due to the large crowds expected to attend.

Familia was a five-year police department veteran. He was born in La Vega, Dominican Republic, and moved to Worcester as a young boy, according to his obituary.

He graduated from the city’s Doherty Memorial High School in 2001, attended Quinsigamond Community College and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College.

Familia leaves a wife and two teenage children. City and state officials have ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.