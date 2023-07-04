Thousands expected to gather at Esplanade for tonight's Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

A rainy day is not expected deter thousands of spectators who plan to gather at the Charles River Esplanade to watch the much anticipated Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

The beloved annual Fourth of July tradition — which will feature music by the Boston Pops and special guests along with a fireworks display at the Hatch Memorial Shell — is planned for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart says the orchestra is prepared to perform rain or shine. Parts of the show have been recorded and will be shown by recording if there is rain during showtime, organizers said.

Organizers and public safety agencies held a news conference on Friday morning to share more information about the event itself, as well as security measures.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"This event is the culmination of hard work and strategic planning to ensure everyone can celebrate the birth of our nation here in front of the Hatch Shell," Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper said.

Tepper said that staff would be working around the clock before, during and after the event to ensure the park is in "excellent condition." She also noted that this year, the dress rehearsal on Monday is closed to the public.

The concert on the Fourth, though, is open to the public and free.

“We are mindful of how precious our democracy is," the Director of Artistic Planning for the Boston Pops Dennis Alvis said. "The Boston Symphony Orchestra is deeply honored to host this annual patriotic celebration and to bring our community together through the power and joy of music.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn called the event one of his agency's "preeminent missions" of the entire year.

"The footprint of this venue and its unique physical features including winding paths, a wide promenade, several bridges, flanked by a roadway and a river, ensure any security mission has equally unique challenges," Mawn said. "This team of joint law enforcement and public safety agencies have met that challenge in the past, and we rise to meet it again this year with a multi-tiered, carefully thought-out, rigorous operations plan."

Col. Mawn said that attendees can expect to see many uniformed troopers, police officers, DCR members and members of the National Guard. K-9 teams will also be on site, as will marine units and the air wing.

Additionally, Mawn said that intelligence operations are ongoing behind the scenes.

"These professionals have been gathering and analyzing information for weeks, scouring the intelligence for any potential threats for this event," Col. Mawn said. "I’m happy to say currently we’re aware of no credible threats."

Representatives from the local FBI office and Boston EMS also spoke, emphasizing their presence and work at the event.

MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green announced that fares on buses, subways and commuter rails will be free after 9:30 p.m. on the holiday

Here's a list of items that are allowed and not allowed at the concert and fireworks show from state troopers:

PROHIBITED ITEMS

1. Coolers on wheels.

2. Backpacks.

3. Firearms, weapons, sharp objects.

4. Fireworks.

5. Glass containers.

6. Cans.

7. Pre-mixed beverages.

8. Plastic containers over two liters and non-transparent plastic containers. All liquids must be carried in sealed, clear plastic containers two liters or smaller.

9. Grills, propane tanks, open flames.

11. Alcoholic beverages

12. Bicycles in the Oval and Island/Lagoon areas. (Bicycles are allowed throughout the rest of the venue but must not be left unattended. Bicycles attached or locked to fences, poles or other objects are subject to removal.

13. Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles.

ALLOWED ITEMS

1. Pop up Tents/Canopies with no sides, maximum size 10' x 10'.

2. Blankets or tarps no bigger than 10' x 10'.

3. Folding/beach chairs only.

4. Coolers carried by shoulder strap or single handle (no wheels).

MSP has also released a list of restrictions for pedestrians, drivers and parking in the Esplanade area ahead of the big event.

Here's a complete look at the impacts:

July 2, 2023

12:00 a.m.

1. The Lynch Family Skate Park parking area will be closed.

7:00 a.m.

1. Right hand travel lane of Storrow Dr closed (for delivery drop off and production purposes)

2. Esplanade walkway adjacent to the Charles River closed to pedestrians and bicyclists from the area of Community Boating to the Fiedler Footbridge. All pedestrians and bicyclists will be directed to the Paul Dudley White multiuse path adjacent to Storrow Dr until approximately 3pm, July 3.

3. NO parking on Mugar Way from Arlington Street to Charles Street until 6:00 a.m. on July 5th. All vehicles remaining will be removed.

4. Mugar Way will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic until 1:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

1. Memorial Drive will be closed from Western Ave to Gerry’s Landing for Riverbend Park.

7:00 p.m.

1. Memorial Drive will reopen from Western Ave to Gerry’s Landing.

July 3, 2023

9:00 a.m. (Or At A Time To Be Determined By The Incident Commander):

1. The right travel lane on Storrow Drive westbound will be closed from the Longfellow Bridge to the Fielder Footbridge for permitted bus parking. Traffic will continue westbound on Storrow Drive.

2. There will be no public parking along Storrow Drive for either the rehearsals or the concert.

3:00 p.m. ( Or At A Time To Be Determined By The Incident Commander):

1. Storrow Drive westbound will be closed to vehicular traffic from Charles Circle to the Bowker Overpass. All Storrow Drive westbound traffic will be diverted to Charles Circle. Storrow Drive westbound traffic may re-enter Storrow Drive via Charles Street to Beacon Street via the westbound entrance at the Bowker Overpass.

2. The exit to Arlington Street from the Storrow Tunnel (eastbound) will be closed until 6:00 a.m. July 5th.

3. Mugar Way at Beacon Street closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This will remain closed until the early morning hours of July 5th. Pedestrians will be directed to Berkeley Street for entrance to the Esplanade.

4. Berkeley Street at Beacon Street closed to vehicular traffic.

5. Storrow Drive eastbound will be closed and detoured at the Bowker Overpass. It will remain closed until July 5.

July 4, 2022

9:00 a.m.

1. No parking on Memorial Drive (either side) from #450 Massachusetts Avenue to the Longfellow Bridge. All vehicles remaining after this time will be removed.

2. No parking on Cambridge Parkway.

3. Access to Storrow Drive westbound from Leverett Circle to Kenmore Square (Bowker Overpass) will be closed to traffic.

4. The inbound bus (right-side) lane on Charles River Dam Road will close from Museum Way to Leverett Circle.

5. The Storrow Drive exit ramp in the Tip O’Neil Tunnel will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

6. The Leverett Circle entrance to Storrow Drive westbound will be closed. Traffic will be allowed to travel on Msgr. O’Brien Highway to Cambridge and Martha Road to Boston.

7. The following Storrow Drive on and off ramp closures will remain in effect from July 3rd:

▪ Berkeley Street

▪ Charlesgate Area (heading eastbound)

▪ Bowker Overpass from Park Drive and the Fenway

▪ Charles Street Circle (heading westbound)

8. No Parking at Magazine Beach and Magazine Pool, Riverside Boat Club, and the MWRA pumping station (Cottage Farm). No boat launching in this area.

9. Fanny Appleton pedestrian footbridge at Charles Circle going to the Esplanade is closed.

10. Fiedler Footbridge from Beacon Street going to the Esplanade is closed.

11. The Longfellow Bridge and Mass Ave (Harvard) Bridge stairs will be closed.

3:00 p.m.

1. No access to Storrow Drive westbound from the Kenmore Square (Bowker Overpass).

2. No access to Storrow Drive westbound from the Beacon Street on-ramp under the Bowker Overpass.

3. Storrow Drive eastbound will be detoured at University Avenue.

4:00 p.m.

1. Memorial Drive closed to vehicular traffic in both directions from Massachusetts Avenue to the Longfellow Bridge.

2. Main Street, Cambridge from Third Street to the Longfellow Bridge closed to vehicular traffic.

3. Ames Street from Main Street to Memorial Drive, Cambridge, closed to vehicular traffic.

4. Wadsworth and Amherst Streets, Cambridge, closed to vehicular traffic.

5. Land Boulevard from Binney Street to Longfellow Bridge closed to vehicular traffic.

6. Hayward, Carlton, Charlotte’s Way and Dock Streets in Cambridge, closed to vehicular traffic.

7. Access allowed to 1 Memorial Drive only with issued permit.

8. Longfellow Bridge closed to vehicular traffic. Bikes and pedestrians will be allowed to cross the bridge.

9. The Longfellow Bridge will be closed to bikes and pedestrian traffic from approximately 9:00 p.m. until the end of the fireworks. NO fireworks viewing from the Longfellow Bridge will be allowed.

10. Massachusetts Avenue (Harvard) Bridge closed in both directions to vehicular traffic from Beacon Street in Boston to Vassar Street in Cambridge. Bikes and pedestrians will be allowed to cross the bridge.

11. The Massachusetts Ave (Harvard) Bridge will be closed to bikes and pedestrian traffic from approximately 9:00 p.m. until the end of the fireworks. NO fireworks viewing from the Massachusetts Ave (Harvard) Bridge will be allowed.

12. Memorial Drive from Massachusetts Avenue to the BU Bridge closed to vehicular traffic. Vehicular access will be allowed for patrons going to the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Hyatt patrons will be directed to the Vassar Street road closure.

13. Vassar Street in Cambridge from Massachusetts Avenue to Memorial Drive closed to vehicular traffic. Access will be allowed for residents and Hyatt patrons.

14. Cambridge Parkway closed to vehicular traffic (except: it will remain open to vehicles with handicapped placards/plates only). All vehicles must be removed from Cambridge Parkway by 1:00 a.m. on July 5th.

Approximately 10:30 p.m.

1. The Craigie Bridge by the Museum of Science will be down from approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 4th until 1:00 a.m. on July 5th to allow uninterrupted motor vehicle traffic.

2. Smaller boats that can pass under the bridge while in the down position will be allowed to pass.

All closures subject to change at the discretion of the Incident Commander

Miscellaneous

Parking for Persons with HP Placards/Plates- July 4th:

1. At 3:00 p.m., The Ride will begin shuttle service from Mass Eye & Ear parking lot to the Hatch Shell Oval. This service is for vehicles with HP placards/plates only. Vehicles without HP placards/plates will not be admitted into to the lot. (Entrance for Mass Eye & Ear parking lot is via Charles Circle.) NOTE: Early-arriving vehicles with HP placards/plates will be allowed to enter the lot after 12:00, but The Ride will not begin shuttle service to the Hatch Shell Oval until 3:00 p.m.

2. The Mass Eye & Ear Parking Lot will close when the allotted parking area at the Mass Eye & Ear Parking Lot is filled, or at 6:00 p.m., whichever occurs first.

3. Handicapped parking will also be accommodated on Cambridge Parkway.

Clean-Up:

1. Clean-up begins 30 minutes after the fireworks display has concluded.

2. All roadways will remain closed until clean-up and labor crews are safely removed.

Interstate 93:

1. Viewing of fireworks display from I-93 is prohibited and dangerous. There will be troopers assigned (Troop H / H9, SP Tunnels) to this area to strictly enforce “No Stopping.”