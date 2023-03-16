Over 20,000 in NH Still Without Power Following Nor'easter

As many as 22,000 home remain without power in New Hampshire as of Thursday morning following this week's winter storm.

The nor'easter brought up to three feet of snow for some areas of New England, and barely left a coating in other areas.

"If you are still without power, continue to practice power outage safety," Robert Buxton, director of New Hampshire's Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a public statement. "Never run a generator indoors. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to 9-1-1."

It is unclear when power is expected to be restored to affected customers.

New Hampshire isn't the only New England state still dealing with power outages days after the storm began.

Vermont has over 10,000 customers without power, according to WPTZ. About 4,500 Central Maine Power customers are also without electricity, and Massachusetts has about 2,500 customers still in the dark, mostly in the western part of the state.