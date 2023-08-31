Thousands of flags to be planted on Boston Common for Overdose Awareness Day

Thursday marks International Overdose Awareness Day, and thousands of flags will be planted at the Boston Common to remember the lives lost in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health is hosting Thursday morning's event at the Common, where 22,000 purple flags will be planted — symbolizing the people who have died in the Bay State from overdoses since 2011.

Several local leaders and officials are expected to attend, including Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

A live stream of the event will be available on this story at 9 a.m.