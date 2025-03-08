Thousands participate in International Women's Day rally in Boston

Thousands of demonstrators rallied on Boston Common for International Women's Day on Saturday.

The rally called for protecting women’s rights and to end the administration polices of President Donald Trump.

The rally began with women protesting on the State House steps. Then people gathered at Boston Common before marching to Boylston Street, where they blocked from Massachusetts Avenue to Charles Street for a brief period of time.

They also paused at the Tesla showroom in Back Bay for a flash mob dance in protest of Trump ally Elon Musk.

About 1,000 people initially gathered on the Common, but The Boston Globe reported the crowd grew to over 2,000 by the end of the march through the city.