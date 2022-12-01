Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday

Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening.

As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

At one point Wednesday night, there were nearly 47,000 outages in the Bay State.

Maine still had over 28,000 power outages as of around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Wednesday's forecast called for wind gusts of up to 55 mph across the region. The storm system was the same one that produced severe weather over the southern United States earlier this week.

Also as of Thursday morning, there were 3,205 outages in New Hampshire, 2,825 in Connecticut and 1,246 in Vermont. Rhode Island had less than 100.