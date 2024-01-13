power outages

Interactive map: Thousands without power across Mass. due to storm

Saturday's storm is bringing strong winds to the region

By Irvin Rodriguez

PowerOutageGeneric_0626
Monica Garske

Thousands of New Englanders lost power Saturday morning as a powerful storm impacts the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 3,396 customers without electricity as of 9:30 a.m.

About 12,000 New Hampshire electric customers were also without power on Saturday morning.

Vermont has 23,000 customers without power and Maine 2,100.

Rhode Island has about 10,000 homes without electricity, and Connecticut another 700 customers with no power.

This article tagged under:

power outagesMassachusetts
