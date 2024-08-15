Thousands without power in Mass. as strong storms roll through

Tens of thousands of people were without power Thursday as strong storms knocked down trees and power lines across New England.

As of 5:40 p.m., MEMA was reporting around 11,800 people without power, though the number was steadily dropping by 7 p.m. Eversource was also reporting hundreds of outages in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Rick H A tree came down in Acton near the Maynard line during strong storms on Thursday.

A large tree was spotted on Parker Street in Acton Thursday, not far from the Maynard town line.

In Framingham, officials warned that Bethany Road was closed at Winthrop Road due to downed wires. Drivers coming from Ashland were warned to take a detour to reach Route 135.

In Newton, residents described the moments a tree came down in their neighborhood on Derby Street, narrowingly missing the surrounding homes.

"I came out and looked out of the window and I thought 'oh my God,' a huge sudden burst of fire! It scared me to death. It really was so loud and crackled and sparks were flying everywhere, it was frightening," one woman told NBC10 Boston.

A falling tree narrowly missed a home on Derby Street in Newton, Massachusetts, during storms Thursday.

Thankfully, the tree avoided surrounding homes and cars.

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued across much of New England throughout the afternoon. See a full list here.

Conditions are expected to improve for Friday. Click here for the most updated forecast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.