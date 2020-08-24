Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
storm damage

Thousands Without Power Post Sunday Storms

Strong Sunday storms left behind damaged homes in Massachusetts

By Mary Markos

Thousands of people were still without power Monday morning after storms tore through the area over the weekend.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, 7,830 people were without power in the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Cleanup is underway, including on Columbia Road in Malden where a large tree fell onto a home.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Another hard-hit area was in Wakefield, where downed wires left many residents without power Sunday night and prompting more than 35 people to call 911. No injuries were reported.

Dozens of calls for help in Wakefield came after the fast-moving storm left widespread damage. Despite the damage, which included at least smoke conditions in one house from a possible nearby lightning strike, no one was hurt. 

A number of severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings were in effect across Massachusetts Sunday, including for the Boston metro area where big-time storms moved through, bringing torrential rain, poor visibility and wind gusts up to 47 mph at the airport.

More Storm Damage

tornado 6 hours ago

NWS Releases Details on Saturday’s Tornado in NH

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

At Least 6 People Injured After Tent Collapses in New Ipswich

This article tagged under:

storm damageWeatherthunderstormspower outages
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us