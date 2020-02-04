Local
Taunton

Bomb Threat at Taunton School Prompts Evacuation But Found Not Credible

"Due to a school threat, students have been evacuated to the cafeteria and the gym as we work with Taunton Police Department," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School said in a tweet

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton, Massachusetts was evacuated Tuesday due to a threat, the regional high school said.

Students were evacuated and the building cleared, the school said.

The threat was writing on a bathroom wall that mentioned a bomb, according to Taunton police. It was discovered by a student, who told school officials and who in turn called police about 10:45 a.m.

The threat mentioned a specific time, according to a police statement, so the school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." Police with a bomb-sniffing dog searched the school inside and out but no devices were found and the threat was deemed not credible.

School resumed by 12:30 p.m., police said. Officers are still investigating.

"School staff and students did a great job of evacuating the building prior to our arrival," Taunton police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement. "We take all threats seriously and thankfully this one was quickly determined to not be credible. I want to thank the State Police for their assistance in the investigation."

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes thanked police for how they handled the incident.

"I want to commend the student that saw the note and immediately notified school officials. Every situation like this needs to be taken seriously and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Magalhaes said in a statement.

Both the school and its principal, Karen Guenette, tweeted about the incident as well.

