FIRST ALERT: Threat for Severe Weather Continues, Slight Chance of Isolated Tornadoes

After the line of thunderstorms marched over western New England on Friday morning, we continue under First Alert Weather, while most of the activity is now focused on the eastern side.

The threat for severe weather continues. One of the factors we’re keeping a close eye on are the winds, since these winds have been spinning in the atmosphere, producing the opportunity for some weak low level rotation. The risk remains low but it's something you should be aware of.

Daytime heating will enhance the atmospheric instability that gives way to any severe weather, so we’re keeping an eye on the breaks of sun as well. Damaging wind and heavy downpours remain as the main threats.

As far as the rainfall totals, these will likely remain between 1 to 2 inches locally, while in the east we’ll likely stay below three quarters of an inch. As we get closer to the evening, the storms will likely weaken after sunset and the severe weather threat will also decrease substantially.

Highs Friday will remain in the 70s, with humidity in place once more, but the good news is that drier air will start to fill in Friday night, mainly in the north. Although the risk for showers doesn’t end just yet, the air will feel more comfortable.

By Saturday morning we could still see some lingering showers in eastern New England, while the west will enjoy dry weather and clearing in the sky. If these showers get out just in time for Saturday morning then it will be a dry morning but an unsettled evening with the opportunity of more showers that will last until the overnight hours.

For Sunday it’s a split forecast, as northern New England could see the backside of the front, producing some additional showers, but the south will be mainly on the dry side.

Highs will again be in the 70s, and starting next week we’ll dry out thanks to a high pressure system. It will be until midweek that we’ll see another system bringing in showers and dropping temperatures into the 60s.

Stay safe and weather aware.