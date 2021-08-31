Threat of Flash Flooding, Gusting Winds as Ida Arrives in New England

Dry weather continues for a bit longer before heavy rain returns to the forecast. The remnants of Ida continue to move slowly northeast toward New England for Wednesday into Thursday.

Tuesday evening, we have more thin, high altitude clouds moving in. The clouds thicken even more Tuesday night into Wednesday as showers arrive. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s to low 70s south, 50s far north.

Wednesday morning through afternoon the rain really takes over with heavy tropical downpours. We anticipate being in the cooler sector of this storm as the center tracks to our south. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs Thursday and we will have a northeast wind.

Peak gusts Thursday morning and afternoon will be 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts around 50 mph at the coast. Central and southern New England could get 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with a flash flood threat through Thursday afternoon.

Urban, street, stream and some small river flooding will be likely. At this time, there is a small chance for severe storms or a brief spin up tornado threat -- the tropical kind -- across southeastern Massachusetts, but this could change if the track of the storm shifts farther south.

Thursday evening we start to dry off as the storm system moves away. Friday there could be some mountain showers popping up in the heat of the day, but most areas will stay dry.

Labor Day weekend begins dry with sunshine and highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Monday may bring in slightly warmer temperatures nearing 80 degrees and some storms.