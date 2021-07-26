Three Adults Displaced, Cat Dies in Wareham Fire

Three adults and one cat escaped a house fire in Wareham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, but another cat died.

The Wareham Fire Department received multiple calls about a fire at 33 Long Boat Road in West Wareham around 2:17 a.m. Monday. Wareham Police officers arrived on scene first and told firefighters that there home was heavily involved in fire.

Firefighters made an "aggressive attack" on the fire when they arrived, officials said. Two more engines and a ladder company from the Wareham Fire Department responded to help the initial crew. The fire was knocked down by 3:02 a.m.

The home was significantly damaged and a neighboring home has minor damage from the blaze.

Three adults escaped without injury, but one cat died in the fire. Firefighters found other cat, Jasmine, hiding in the house. Jasmine was brought out and administered oxygen by fire and EMS personnel.

Wareham Department of Natural Resources Director Garry Buckminster helped with animals affected by the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family find shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

An engine from the Onset Fire Department stood by to cover any other calls in Wareham.