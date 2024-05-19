Hooksett

Three arrested after reported theft in Hooksett

According to authorities, the driver continued south into Manchester and pursued until speeds reached over 70 mph.

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Three people were arrested after a reported theft in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Hooksett police say they responded to a Kohl's store at around 7:30 p.m.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Police say a vehicle fled the area and once located, they attempted to stop the car.

According to authorities, the driver continued south into Manchester and pursued until speeds reached over 70 mph.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The car was then seen pulling into Regency Place Apartment Complex where multiple suspects then fled on foot, according to police.

They suspects were identified as 32-year-old Lacey Paye of Groton, Vermont, 35-year-old Anthony Manning, of Haverhill, New Hampshire and 35-year-old Jacob James of Stafford, New Hampshire.

Paye was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, speed and multiple drug possession charges.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 54 mins ago

Clouds continue on Sunday before warmer temperatures during the week

Swampscott 2 hours ago

Humpback whale buried after washing ashore in Swampscott

Paye is expected back in the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court on June 27th.

James was arrested on an unrelated Parole warrant out of Rockingham County.

Manning was charged with trespass and resisting arrest, as well as unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 603-624-1560 x407.

This article tagged under:

Hooksett
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us