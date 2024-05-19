Three arrested after reported theft in Hooksett

Three people were arrested after a reported theft in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Hooksett police say they responded to a Kohl's store at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a vehicle fled the area and once located, they attempted to stop the car.

According to authorities, the driver continued south into Manchester and pursued until speeds reached over 70 mph.

The car was then seen pulling into Regency Place Apartment Complex where multiple suspects then fled on foot, according to police.

They suspects were identified as 32-year-old Lacey Paye of Groton, Vermont, 35-year-old Anthony Manning, of Haverhill, New Hampshire and 35-year-old Jacob James of Stafford, New Hampshire.

Paye was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, speed and multiple drug possession charges.

Paye is expected back in the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court on June 27th.

James was arrested on an unrelated Parole warrant out of Rockingham County.

Manning was charged with trespass and resisting arrest, as well as unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 603-624-1560 x407.