Three Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft in Boston

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police

Authorities arrested three men for catalytic converter theft in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of larceny in progress around the area of 15 Devon St.

Joshua LeBeau, Isaac Cohen and Blaze Miranda, all of New Bedford, MA were arrested without incident. Miranda also had a warrant in Cranston, Rhode Island for possession of stolen parts, police say.

According to authorities, one man utilized tools to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a vehicle nearby.

LeBeau, Cohen and Miranda will face charges of receiving stolen property (Over $1200), malicious destruction of property and possession of burglarious tools, according to police.

They will be arraigned at Roxbury District Court.

