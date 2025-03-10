Three chances for 60 degree temps in the next week

It’s feeling a lot spring, right?

With the switch to daylight saving time over the weekend and warmer temperatures early this week, it feels like we’re starting to turn the page to real spring! But don’t be fooled. Winter isn’t done with us just yet.

As we continue moving through this Monday, expect high temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine mixed with a few clouds, but no rain is in the forecast. Our winds will be a bit breezy from the west on Monday, gusting up to 25-30 mph. On Monday night, low temperatures will drop into the low 40s.

If you like Monday's weather, you’re going to love what’s in store Tuesday. It will feel a lot more like spring! In fact, high temperatures will be near 60 degrees, due in part to south winds gusting to 25 mph. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the warm weather, because it won’t last long.

By Wednesday, a cold front swings through New England, giving way to cooler temperatures. Highs will dip back into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday!

The cooldown will be short lived. Highs will be near 50 on Friday. Then we’ll warm back up into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

We could use some rain, though. The current U.S. Drought Monitor has much of Greater Boston in moderate drought conditions. The drought in parts of central Massachusetts is even worse – in severe conditions.

This Thursday, a weak system will push through the area, delivering a few rain showers to the Boston area. And get this -- a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain, too!

A better chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday with a cold front.