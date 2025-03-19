Three hurt in Taunton crash

Three people were hurt after a crash in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

The two-car crash happened Tuesday night on Somerset Avenue.

Officials said one person was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital. Two others were taken to St. Luke's and Morton Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.