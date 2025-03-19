Taunton

Three hurt in Taunton crash

The two-car crash happened Tuesday night on Somerset Avenue

By Thea DiGiammerino

A crash on Somerset Avenue in Taunton, Massachusetts, on March 18, 2025.
WJAR-TV

Three people were hurt after a crash in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Officials said one person was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital. Two others were taken to St. Luke's and Morton Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

