Three men indicted in connection to shooting at Worcester State University campus

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. announced that a man has been indicted for murder and other charges in connection to a fatal shooting at the Worcester State University campus.

18-year old Kevin Rodriguez, from Lawrence will be arraigned on Jan. 12 on charges of murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting on October 28 and found two men suffering gunshot wounds.

The shooting left 19-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge, dead and landed a 21-year-old man in the hospital with injuries that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say it started with a confrontation between two groups of people who were visiting the university and were not students.

19-year-old Richard Nieves of Spencer, and 20-year-old Kenneth Doelter, of Southbridge, are both accused of robbing the 21-year-old man before he was shot.

Doelter and Nieves were indicted for armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping authorities say.

Nieves was also indicted for armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.