Three people accused of attempting to sex traffic child in Manchester

Three people were arrested and charged with attempting to sex traffic a child at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced.

The people now in federal custody have been identified as 46-year-old Stacey Ray Lancaster of Hudson, New Hampshire, 42-year-old Arthur Picanco of Bradford, Massachusetts and 38-year-old Ozeias Luiz Guilherme of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

All three are expected to appear in federal court on November 18.

Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation assisted by Manchester Police, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.