Maine

3 people found dead at a home in Maine

Mechanic Falls Police say they made the discovery at a Highland Ave. residence around 4 p.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

Three people were found dead at a home in Mechanic Falls, Maine, on Saturday afternoon.

Mechanic Falls Police say they requested assistance from the Maine State Police major crimes unit after they made the discovery at the Highland Ave. residence around 4 p.m.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of deaths, and to positively identify the three people. Additional information will be released once those have been completed.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive in the killings but they say there is no danger to the public.


An investigation is ongoing.

